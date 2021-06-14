Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Probe of Virginia parole case finds no outside interference

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Virginia parole board.jpg
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 16:26:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.”

RELATED: Lawyer: State investigator behind parole board report fired

The findings came Monday in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, which funded the work this spring.

The report was essentially an investigation of an investigation into the highest-profile part of a long-running, bitter and mostly partisan dispute over the work of the state parole board.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.