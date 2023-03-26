The 'unique, special and wonderful' mission behind Princess for a Day program: 'I love it so much'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Young girls from across Hampton Roads were given the opportunity to be royalty for a day on Saturday.

The Princess for a Day Empowerment Program is an organization that provides young ladies with etiquette courses targeting ages 3-16.

Through the program, the girls are given confidence-building seminars, etiquette courses, and walking classes all aimed at building high self-esteem.

The girls had the chance to walk the red carpet and show their best princess walks.

Dr. Recharlette Hargraves said that since putting her grandchildren in the program she has seen a large increase in their confidence.

"They were very shy, especially my little one, and I put her in here to help build her confidence so that she can walk like a lady and sit like a young lady and just have confidence within herself and to kind of break that shyness that held her captive," Hargraves said.

The program, which is described as "dedicated to empowering our youth and reminding them that they are unique, special, and wonderful, just the way they are," is much more than teaching young ladies proper table manners.

It is helping them to step out of their comfort zones and present themselves properly in any setting.

Giavonni Holland said in each year she participates she becomes more and more confident with herself.

"It's been amazing, I love it so much and it's boosted my confidence so much really a lot, I used to be so scared to even like wear dresses around people," said Holland.

Princess for a Day will continue its outreach with the kick-off of their traveling Princess pop-up program.

To see a full list of dates, locations, and how to register your child for the next sessions, visit their website by clicking here.