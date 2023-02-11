Princess Cruises' 5-day excursions will drop off thousands at 'hidden jewel' of Virginia's Historic Triangle

YORKTOWN, Va. — Princess Cruises is planning to launch trips next summer exploring Yorktown and Virginia’s Historic Triangle.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Yorktown, Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown to visit “Revolutionary War sites, charming small towns and unique experiences,” according to Princess Cruises.

The cruise line is planning a total of five visits on the Island Princess and Emerald Princess ships, holding 2,200 to 3,080 guests.

The initiative marks the first time a major cruise line will host excursions in the region.

Cruise organizers are hoping the trips will give attendees a deeper look into the area’s rich history and the chance to enjoy the region’s local businesses.

“Princess is already well known for our unique itineraries that appeal to our guests who gravitate toward interesting historical and cultural opportunities and Yorktown is perfectly in tune with that philosophy, offering not only a glimpse at the Revolutionary War but also dining, shopping and activity options with wide-ranging appeal. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said President of Princess Cruises John Padgett.

The ships will come from ports in Boston and New York City.

The Yorktown Foundation Director Walt Akers said Yorktown will act as a jumping off point for visitors to explore the rich history in the seaside town and in nearby Jamestown and Williamsburg. The extra foot traffic will help pump money into the Historic Triangle to preserve its past.

“Yorktown has always been like a hidden jewel in the Historic Triangle,” Akers said. “I think this is something that will be a net good for the community. I think it will give a lot of people an opportunity to see something they wouldn’t otherwise see and to learn a little bit about where we all came from, collectively, and maybe give us an idea about where we should go.”

In a statement, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s media relations manager Tracy Perkins said they’re excited for a major cruise line to come to the Historic Triangle for the first time.

“We are excited about the opportunity for additional tourism to the Greater Williamsburg area, including Jamestown, Williamsburg, and Yorktown, and to raise awareness about Yorktown's historical significance through visitation to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, Historic Yorktown and Yorktown Battlefield. It's also a great time with the upcoming Virginia American Revolution 250th commemoration.”

Organizers also anticipate that the launch of the new cruise offerings will have a positive economic impact on the area.

“Additional visitors coming to our area via the cruise line would contribute to the region’s economy, benefiting retail, restaurants, and regional attractions, as well as generating revenue for both the Commonwealth and multiple local governments,” said Kristi Olsen-Hayes, the Director of York County Economic & Tourism Development.

An economic impact study done in 2019 shows the cruise industry bought more than $230 million and more than 3,800 jobs to Virginia.

Cruise Industry Economic Impact by WTKR on Scribd

Local businesses, including Gangsta Dog on Water Street in Yorktown, are hoping to get a slice of that money.

“Overall, it’ll definitely bring a lot more business, a lot more revenue to the shops around here,” said Gangsta Dog’s assistant manager Tyler Price. “We have a decent amount of customers that don’t even know some of these shops are here. I think the more people that get out here, the more press that comes out, we’ll get a better customer base.”

But some locals, such as Cindy Comer, of Williamsburg, believe the major cruise line could take away the peacefulness of the quaint beach town.

“So commercialized and bringing in crowds of people,” Comer said. “It’s just not going to be the same. I find it hard to believe that I would still want to come sit down here and enjoy the peacefulness of the water.”

Akers disagrees.

“This is the type of place that the people that move here, they move here for a specific reason,” Akers said. “It’s beautiful. The people are nice. And, in some cases, maybe they worry more people coming in would damage that. But the better side of that is to say, maybe we’re exposing people to the better side of all of us by having them here.”

The full itineraries with exact dates of when the ships will set sail and on-sale dates should be announced by mid-March.

In a recent report released by the Subcommittee on Transportation, state Senator George L. Barker listed projects in the commonwealth that are set to receive funding, which includes "$7.5 million to construct a cruise ship port-of-call pier and related visitor support and tourism facilities on the York River."