Prince George teen arrested for making school threats

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A 14-year-old student was arrested on Saturday for threatening harm over social media.

The teen is a student at N.B. Clements Junior High.

The student has been taken into custody and is charged with three counts of the use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways.

Members of the Prince George Police Department working with Prince George County School officials were made aware of Instagram posts threatening violence towards other students.

Chief W. Keith Early shared the following statement following the arrest:

The men and women of PGPD enjoy excellent communications and partnerships with our PG Schools Leadership Teams. We take any threats against our schools very seriously. When it comes to threats against our children, we will leave no stone unturned - there will be swift action. And, should we establish a crime and the identity of any suspects, charges and arrests will be pursued! We highly encourage parents to exercise control over their children’s social media accounts. Additionally, it is a good idea to have conversations with our children to help them understand the magnitude of engaging in this type of behavior over social media, or otherwise. As the old saying goes, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

The investigation into this is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Vasquez at the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. You can also submit anonymous tips using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.