Person killed in shootout with Hopewell deputy, sources tell Wayne Covil

One person was killed in a shootout with a Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. The sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured, those sources indicated.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jun 01, 2022
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a shootout with a Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. The sheriff's deputy was not seriously injured, those sources indicated.

The shooting and ensuing investigation have closed traffic in the area of Temple Avenue near River Road in Prince George County, Virginia.

Crime Insider sources also told Jon Burkett a Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a shootout with a suspect in that area.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

