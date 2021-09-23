Prince George schools close early due to water issues

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Schools in Prince George County are releasing students early Thursday due to water issues in the county.

"Prince George High School, N.B. Clements Junior High, Beazley Elementary, Walton Elementary, and the Prince George School Board Office are without water service," a statement from the county's school system detailed. "If someone is not there to meet our youngest elementary students, the children will be returned to their school."

Prince George High School & N.B. Clements Junior High School was dismissed at 9:30 a.m.

Beazley Elementary School & Walton Elementary School was dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

After-school activities, including sports, were also canceled Thursday.

Details about the county-wide water issues have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.