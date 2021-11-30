Prince George neighbors 'terrified' following violent threats

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Homeowners in a Prince George County neighborhood are concerned for their safety after a man from a group home banged on neighbors' doors, threatening those who lived there.

"Terrified. I was scared and honestly, for my life," April Harris, one concerned neighbor, said.

On Monday morning, a resident of a local group home made his way to April Harris' front porch.

"The man at the door started kicking and banging. That lasted for a short period and he left off of our porch and kinda walked in the cul de sac a little bit," Harris said.

It was then that the man made his way to Kaleigh Hart's home, banging on her door as well.

Hart said that the man confronted her boyfriend who was outside at the time.

"The man proceeded to go up to my boyfriend and stood face to face to him," Hart said.

She said that the standoff between the two ended up turning into a frightening threat.

"Said he was going to kill my boyfriend," Hart said.

The man then turned around and made his way back to Harris' home, doing the same thing as before.

Prince George Police were called to address the situation and it's not their first time dealing with the incidents. According to police, in the past six years, there have been 121 public safety calls to the home. 90 of those calls were for police.

"More recently, we've had a little bit more of scarier interactions with the residents who live in the home. Where they come onto our property, they've come onto our porch, I had someone looking in our bedroom window," Harris said.

"The fact they can come in and out of their home whenever they please and still come on our property with our children and our homes and make those threats and be so violent," Hart said.

The owner of the group home, Chris Sexton, said the home is for adults with intellectual disabilities. He said corrective measures are in place to make sure that incidents like this don't happen again.

Prince George County Police Chief Keith Early shared the following statement about the incidents and further concerns.

Issues associated with some of our residential group homes frequently cause challenging situations for our police officers. It is a priority for us to protect our most vulnerable populations while also preventing and addressing criminal violations.

April Harris was able to get a trespassing charge on the man. She and her neighbors say they'd like to see more staff at the home and a much closer watch on residents when they're outside.