Virginia family's gender reveal didn't pop off as planned

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Disputanta family's gender reveal didn't quite pop off as planned on Monday.

Candice Pope Ross and her husband wanted to involve their four-year-old daughter, Finley Lou, in the reveal of their new baby's gender.

Finley was supposed to pop a black, helium-filled balloon held by dad to reveal the baby's gender through colored-confetti.

But little Finley didn't quite understand her assignment, and cut the string holding the balloon instead — sending the unpopped balloon flying into the sky, gender un-revealed.

At first, Finley giggled about it, and one might think this was a sign she didn't want a sibling. But, Candice said, she soon started to cry, thinking she had just sent the baby floating away in the balloon.

Candice Ross Candice Ross, her husband and Finley

But all is well, and the couple decided to blow colored glitter out of Candice's hand to reveal the baby's gender instead, which they are keeping a secret for now.

Candice posted a TikTok of the gender reveal gone wrong and got over 200,000 views in less 24 hours.