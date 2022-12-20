Hopewell man killed at Prince George gas station

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station late Monday night.

Prince George County Police said they were called to the gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard for a report of gunshots fired around 11:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Quaheem Murphy.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. You can also send your anonymous tip using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.