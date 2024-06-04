Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Prince George County

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, June 4
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 04, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Prince George County Monday.

According to troopers they were called at 6:50 p.m. on Monday about a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at the 39.8 mile marker.

Troopers state that a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 40 year-old Charlene Migdalia Santiago of Stony Creek, Va ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the rain.

Santiago died from her injuries at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone