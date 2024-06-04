Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Prince George County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 95 in Prince George County Monday.

According to troopers they were called at 6:50 p.m. on Monday about a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at the 39.8 mile marker.

Troopers state that a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 40 year-old Charlene Migdalia Santiago of Stony Creek, Va ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the rain.

Santiago died from her injuries at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

