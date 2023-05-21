Two people killed in Prince George crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two women were killed in a head-on crash on James River Driver in Prince George County late Friday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 11100 block of James River Drive, according to a Sunday morning release from the Prince George County Police.

A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Wendy Boswell of Prince George was traveling eastbound on James River Drive, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle head-on driven by 56-year-old Deborah Graves, of Chesterfield County, according to police.

Both women died as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been placed at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.