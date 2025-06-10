Wrong-way driver sparks fiery fatal crash that closed I-95 in Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A fiery and fatal crash involving a box truck and a second vehicle has shut down all northbound travel lanes on Interstate 95 in Prince George County at Exit 46, the I-295 interchange. Emergency crews are currently on the scene working on crash cleanup around the vehicle.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate. Drivers passing through Prince George County trying to reach Petersburg will be rerouted.

The crash was initially reported at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"The box truck, traveling southbound on I-95, crossed over to the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle with a single occupant. After striking the vehicle, the box truck rolled over onto its side and started leaking fuel. The vehicle hit suffered heavy damage and burst into flames with the driver still inside. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene," a spokesperson for Prince George County shared. "At this time, no other injuries have been reported. Prince George Fire/EMS crews were able to put the vehicle fire and clean up the fuel leaking from the box truck."

The names of those involved have not yet been released. Virginia State Police have not yet released information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.