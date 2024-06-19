Suspect arrested in Prince George County shooting that sent woman to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Prince George County Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. they were called to the 4200 block of Ann Terrace.

When they arrived officers say they found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Prince George Police say a suspect was quickly identified and apprehended without delay.

They have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!