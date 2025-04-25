Massive fire tears through home in Prince George County, leaves 3 people displaced

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Three adults and two dogs are displaced after a massive fire tore through their home in Prince George County on Thursday.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in the 17000 block of Templeton Road. Prince George Fire and EMS says initial reports indicated the fire started around a refrigerator in an attached garage.

First responders got to the scene at 2:05 p.m. and found the home engulfed with flames. Since the home is in a rural area, no fire hydrants were around, but crews were able to quickly establish a rural water supply.

No one was injured.



Fire crews were able to retrieve personal items from inside the home while responding.

"While firefighters battled the blaze, multiple medical calls occurred throughout the county. Mutual aid partners from Colonial Heights Fire & EMS, Dinwiddie Fire & EMS, Hopewell Fire & EMS, and Surry Fire & EMS provided critical assistance with incident support and additional coverage," Prince George Fire and EMS said. "Prince George Fire & EMS is grateful to all agencies and responders who assisted during this large-scale incident."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

