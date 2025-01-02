This Virginia food bank was about to end 2024 on a positive note. Then 2 of their freezers broke down

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The Prince George County Food Bank was poised to end 2024 on a positive note. However, just days before New Year’s Eve, the volunteer organization faced an unexpected expense when two of their freezers broke down.

"This is my passion and I love helping people," Andrea Barnes, the food bank's longtime director, said. "We feed from 400 to 500 people, families a month."

Each year, the food bank handles a growing number of recipients and closely monitors its budget. Unfortunately, the malfunctioning freezers introduced significant financial stress just as the year was ending.

"One of my freezers went out, which was a big freezer," Barnes explained.

While canned goods are common in food pantries, the food bank also relies on refrigerators and freezers to store necessary items, including meat.

Despite the looming financial burden, hope arrived in the form of a generous donation.

"You know God works it out," Barnes remarked after a donor presented the food bank with a check for $2,300. Additionally, another organization has pledged $6,000 in support.

Barnes said the food bank is busier than ever as "the numbers continue to grow."

Supporting this effort are dedicated volunteers like 82-year-old Theophilus Taylor, who has been offering his time for a decade.

"I thought at the time that I said to myself, 'I won’t going to work for nobody for nothing,'" Taylor said. "But when I worked here for the first day, I fell in love with it. Helping people is my priority now."

The food bank continually seeks monetary and food donations, especially non-perishable items like rice, flour, beans, cereal, and canned goods with pop tops.

Barnes noted an increase in people needing help, including many individuals living in their cars.

"We've been donated blankets so we give them out and give them food, so sometimes we have hats and scarves, so stuff like that," she explained.

For those interested in helping, donations can be made at the food bank's location at 11023 Prince George Drive in Disputanta. They are open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Donations can also be mailed to the food bank at P.O. Box 1386, Prince George, VA 23875.



