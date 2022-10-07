After leading a Florida church for 17 years, she's giving back to those hurt by Hurricane Ian

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Prince George County pastor understands personally the devastation in Florida from Hurricane Ian. She spent 17 years at a church on Pine Island, Florida before moving to Virginia last year.

Her former church is all but destroyed along with much of the island. Now, her new church is collecting items to send down to those recovering in the storm's aftermath.

"It's been hard to see my friends and family lose their homes, businesses, and restaurants. Places, where we've made so many memories, are now gone, they've drifted into the Gulf," Pastor Heidi Gruser said. "I cried because that was home. It's tough but coming together in Virginia to do this, it helps us feel better knowing that we can do something."

Pastor Heidi is still in touch with some friends who live in Florida.

"We may not have power fully restored on the island for four months," DJ Ruscik said to Pastor Heidi in a phone call. "It's mold and mildew and everything else, so we're having to gut houses and start ripping drywall."

With the help of a 53-foot trailer donated by Cox Transportation, the community hopes to collect water and non-perishable food items for power crews.

Below is a full list of what kind of donations the church is looking for:

Bleach

Construction Gloves

Construction Trash Bags

Construction Masks

Rubber Gloves

Rakes

Shovels

Bottled Water

Non-Perishable Food

Bug Spray

Power Crews are asking for Beef Jerky and Protein Bars

The trailer collecting items will remain in the parking lot of the church located at 7605 Prince George Drive until it is full. Residents can stop by any time during daylight hours to make a donation.