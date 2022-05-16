Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies in Prince Edward County crash

Posted at 9:54 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 09:55:20-04

PRINCE EDWARD, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Route 460 in Prince Edward County.

Around 2:10 p.m., a Chevrolet Avalanche was headed west in the 20900 block of Prince Edward Highway when it ran off the left side of the road.

Troopers said the driver overcorrected, then ran off of the right side of the highway before heading up an embankment and flipping over. The driver died at the scene.

State Police said the driver has been identified as 63-year-old Robert M. Jones of Rice. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone