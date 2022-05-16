Man dies in Prince Edward County crash

PRINCE EDWARD, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Route 460 in Prince Edward County.

Around 2:10 p.m., a Chevrolet Avalanche was headed west in the 20900 block of Prince Edward Highway when it ran off the left side of the road.

Troopers said the driver overcorrected, then ran off of the right side of the highway before heading up an embankment and flipping over. The driver died at the scene.

State Police said the driver has been identified as 63-year-old Robert M. Jones of Rice. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

