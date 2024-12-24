Watch Now
Preschoolers donate canned goods, toys to Richmond-area charities for the holidays

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — It's never too early to start giving back.

Preschool students at the Primrose School locations in the Richmond area gave back to their community in a big way this holiday season.
Students at Ironbridge Corner and Midlothian Village earned money by doing household chores to buy canned goods for people in need. The two schools together donated 1,375 canned goods to the Chesterfield Food Bank and Feed More of Central Virginia.

Students at Swift Creek and Midlothian Village at Waterford collected 325 toys to donate to the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother.

Students collected a total of 325 toys to donate

