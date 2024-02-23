Watch Now
Former Primis Bank employee pleads guilty in $2.4M embezzlement scheme

Posted at 6:37 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 06:37:30-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former longtime employee of locally based Primis Bank is facing federal prison time after pleading guilty this week to an embezzlement scheme the bank first discovered and disclosed last summer.

James Stevens, who worked at Primis and its predecessors Sonabank, EVB and Southside Bank from 2000 to 2023, struck a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday and admitted to stealing nearly $2.5 million from his employer.

Stevens, a 46-year-old resident of Weems, Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and agreed to pay restitution to the bank of $2.47 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

