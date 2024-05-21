Watch Now
Prosecutors want 60-month prison sentence for former Primis Bank loan officer

(BizSense file photo)
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 06:17:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- If the U.S. Attorney’s Office has its way, a local banker’s long-running, multi-million-dollar lending scheme could land him in federal prison for 5 years.

Prosecutors are asking for a 60-month sentence for James Stevens, who embezzled more than $2 million over 15 years from the Henrico-based Primis Bank and its predecessors.

Stevens, who has pleaded guilty to the crime, has asked for a more lenient sentence of 42 months.

His fate will be decided on May 30, when he’ll be sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne, who has the ultimate say on the length of Steven’s punishment.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

