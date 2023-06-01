Where to celebrate Pride Month in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- June 1 marks the start of LGBTQ Pride Month across the country and in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other city leaders will raise a Pride flag at City Hall at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Several buildings across Richmond will also have special illuminations and observances of the month dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Lakeside Avenue will host “Flowers After 5” featuring drag performances, cocktails, and a dance party with live music.

Next week, more than 30 Richmond restaurants and bars will donate one dollar for every signature cocktail sold to Virginia Pride and the OutRVA Project during “Dine Out for Pride.”

Businesses will host events supporting the cause nearly every week until Virginia’s Pride Fest on Saturday, September 23 on Brown’s Island.

WTVR

The support is not lost on Virginia Pride Director James Millner when some states and other cities across the country are choosing to cancel LGBTQ+ events.

“Richmond is going 180 degrees in the opposite direction and saying, ‘We are investing, we are standing up with you, we are celebrating our community,’” Millner said.

Click here for a list of Virginia Pride events.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.