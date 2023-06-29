Central Va. business owners team up for giveaway of gender-affirming services

Watch Now
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 29, 2023
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A spa owner is teaming up with a trans-owned tattoo and artist collective to gift gender-affirming services during Pride Month.

The medical team at Sage and Vine Aesthetics is partnering with Miche Reeve of Xenith, located on East Broad Street, for the giveaway.

Sage and Vine owner, Rana Hamadani, highlighted why gender-affirming care is so important to her.

“It’s really a service that makes you feel more like yourself and in your own skin,” Hamadani explained. “It could mean that you’re transitioning, and you want less facial hair, bigger brows, or more blushed lips. It really makes you feel more like yourself and better in your own skin.”

Sage and Vine Pride Month Giveaway 2.jpg
Sage and Vine owner, Rana Hamadani

The giveaways include a laser hair removal package valued up to $650, and a gender-affirming permanent makeup treatment valued up to $650.

"We know how much of an impact these services can have and allow for confidence and validation of feeling more at home in your own skin," Hamadani noted. "It's important to us that you get these treatments in safe places that want you to feel your best."

Hamadani operates spa locations in Midlothian and Hanover.

Sage and Vine Pride Month Giveaway 1 .jpg

For the entire month of June, all proceeds from colored lashes will be donated to Side by Side VA, an organization dedicated to creating supportive communities where Virginia’s LGBTQ+ youth.

Guests can choose from the following lash colors: Purple, Pink, Blue, Green, Yellow, Red and White.

