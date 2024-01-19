Tips to prevent a costly repairs during cold weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kevin Dumville with Lightspeed Restoration shared important tips during the frigid cold temperatures to prevent a visit from his local rehab company.

Dumville invited CBS 6 to his Mechanicsville home to demonstrate how he prevents the pipes in his house from freezing.

“Floors can be affected, ceilings can collapse, and a lot of the damage to your personal belongings. So it's something you want to try to avoid as much as possible,” he explained.

It is advice your mother gives you each time temperatures dip below the freezing mark. "Make sure to drip your faucets."

Leaving a faucet open during freezing cold weather can help prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting -- which can lead to expensive home damage.

Leaving just one faucet on is good enough and you should use the farthest sink from where the water comes into the house.

“Another thing you could do is keep your cabinets open where you have plumbing. Let the warm air of your home fill that cavity so that it stays warmer,” Dumville advised.

Ensure your crawlspace vents are shut during the winter and open them during warmer weather.

“If you have a chance to go under your house, look at the shutoff valve for your house. Make sure you know where that is. Also close by will be the shutoff valve for your garden hose bibs and make sure that's shut off. Once you've done that, then drain the water from your garden hoses, shut them back off, and then there'll be much safer at that point,” Dumville stated.

FOAM

Insulate pipes exposed to the elements or cold drafts. By keeping your water warmer, you reduce the amount of energy needed to heat water in the cold, winter months.

DOME

Place an insulating dome or other covering on outdoor faucets and spigots to reduce the likelihood of water pipes freezing, expanding and causing a costly leak.

DRIP

Allow a slow drip from your faucets to reduce the buildup of pressure in the pipes. Even if the pipes freeze, the release pressure in the water system will reduce the likelihood of a rupture.

If your pipes do freeze, here are five things you should do and one thing you should NOT do:

You should keep the faucet open. As the frozen area starts to melt, water will flow and running water will help melt ice in the pipe.

Apply heat to the frozen area using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer or towels soaked in hot water.

Use a portable space heater, kept away from flammable materials, to warm under the house (Never leave the heater unattended).

Apply heat until the full water pressure is restored.

If you cannot find the frozen area, if the area is not accessible, or if you cannot thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

DO NOT use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or another open flame device.

