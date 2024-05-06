Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Preschool student brought loaded gun to Richmond school, family member charged

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, May 6
Posted at 5:52 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 17:52:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A preschool student brought a loaded gun to a Richmond school on Monday, according to Richmond Police.

"At approximately 2:12 p.m., officers were called to Maymont Preschool, located in the 1200 block of South Allen Avenue, for the report of a firearm in the school," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Officers arrived and a staff member reported a male preschool student had a loaded firearm in his backpack. It was recovered by staff members and an RPD officer seized the firearm."

A relative of the child, identified by both as Valentino Christian, 34, of Chesterfield, was charged with allowing access to firearms by children.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone