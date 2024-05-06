Police: Preschool student brought loaded gun to Richmond school, family member charged

RICHMOND, Va. -- A preschool student brought a loaded gun to a Richmond school on Monday, according to Richmond Police.

"At approximately 2:12 p.m., officers were called to Maymont Preschool, located in the 1200 block of South Allen Avenue, for the report of a firearm in the school," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Officers arrived and a staff member reported a male preschool student had a loaded firearm in his backpack. It was recovered by staff members and an RPD officer seized the firearm."

A relative of the child, identified by both as Valentino Christian, 34, of Chesterfield, was charged with allowing access to firearms by children.

