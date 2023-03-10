Surviving and thriving during daylight saving time this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Daylight saving time is this weekend when Virginia families turn their clocks forward by an hour.

Justin Bartel is an astronomer at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond. He also serves as their assistant director of education for astronomy programs.

He said the origin of the time change goes back over a century to World War I when countries were looking for ways to save resources for heating like coal. The country would then divert those resources to the war effort.

That need for conservation largely went away after World War I, except for a brief resurgence during World War II.

Daylight saving became a permanent fixture for most Americans in the 1960s.

Bartel said, unlike many holidays and traditions, daylight saving is not tied to any astronomic or worldly changes. It’s more random than you might think, he said.

“We're kind of close to the beginning of spring, but there's really no connection between the two. It's kind of a coincidence,” he explained. “There are some observances that we do every year that are related to the position of things in the sky. Easter is one that really jumps out because it's always after the first full moon after the spring equinox.”

Dr. Bergen Nelson is a pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The former teacher encouraged families to prepare for disruptions in your child’s sleep pattern.

“At least, to get ready for school by Monday, you start the bedtime process about 15 minutes, 20 minutes, or even 30 minutes earlier than you normally would,” Dr. Nelson stated. “Move it earlier and earlier each night so that you're almost an hour, maybe 45 minutes or an hour earlier.”

She encouraged parents to be patient and forgiving to your kids during this time change.

“You don't want bedtime to be a stressful time. You want it to be peaceful. Trying to just start that routine earlier, so that you don't have to be harsh on your kids or harsh on yourself,” Dr. Nelson said.

The pediatrician recommended giving your kid a bath before bedtime, offering a snack, reading a book to get your child ready for the time change. She urged parents to turn off screens about an hour before bedtime and making sure your child’s room is dark.

There have been many efforts over the years to end daylight saving time completely so Americans don’t have to change their clocks twice a year.

In 2023, State Sen. Richard Stuart (R-Prince William) introduced a bill in the General Assembly proposing the Commonwealth observe daylight saving time year-round. However, the bill was defeated in the Senate in late January.

On a national level, the country came close to abolishing the time changes last year. March 2022, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would essentially keep states in daylight saving time year-round.

The House did not consider that legislation.

A 2022 Monmouth University poll found 44% believe making daylight saving time year-round is the best way to go. About 35% said they favored the current system, and 13% are in support of making daylight standard time year-round.