Pregnant Henrico mom terrified after bullets shatter apartment window

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are searching for suspects that drove by a Laburnum Avenue apartment and shot into two apartment windows.

No one was injured in the shooting but the mental effects of what happened have left a pregnant tenant in fear and ready to move.

A Henrico mother said her eight-year-old twins had just finished up a science project in the room three minutes before shots rang out.

"You know the danger, of course, a bullet doesn't have a name on it. When somebody fires a round at something, anybody or anything can be struck. In this case, you have innocent kids and a family involved. It's by the grace of God no one was killed or seriously injured," () said.

Police collected shell casings from two separate apartments.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 11 North Apartment complex off Laburnum Avenue.

The Henrico mom said they recently moved and have no idea why this incident happened to them.

Crime expert Steve Neal said that information should be able to help investigators.

"I would be interested in who the previous occupants were of the place. My guess is when you find out who lived there prior to the current victims, you'll find somebody who was involved in the drug trades in some way or fashion," Neal said.

A total of five people, three adults and two children, were inside one apartment at the time of the incident. The other apartment was vacant at the time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.