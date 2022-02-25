Why is pregnancy becoming more deadly for women in the U.S.?

RICHMOND, Va. — Statistics show pregnancy is getting more and more dangerous in America.

A new federal report released this week reveals the maternal death rate for Black women is nearly three times the rate for white women. The CDC report showed that these death rates increase with age for women of all backgrounds.

The data shows the rate for women 40 years and older was nearly eight times higher than the rate for women under 25 years.

The report also shows that the nation's maternal death rate has increased from about 17 deaths per every 100,000 live births in 2018 to 20 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2019 and nearly 24 per 100,000 in 2020.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and March of Dimes is supporting a “Mominbus” bill. The legislation includes a sweeping bipartisan package of bills that aim to provide more coverage for mothers and Black mother, in particular.

March of Dimes CEO Stacey D. Stewart shared some of the reasons why these disparities exist.

“There are gaps in coverage in Medicaid. Medicaid not extending for a full year after the baby comes so that women can get the access to care that they need,” she explained.

Dr. Julie Morit a, executive vice president of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a pediatrician, highlighted the discrimination that plays a part.

“We know healthcare providers sometimes dismiss or discount what people of color have concerns or have symptoms. Those kinds of things can lead to poor health outcomes overall,” Morita stated.

Studies show the rates are declining in most countries. while they are rising in the United States.

Stewart called this not only a mother issue but a family issue.

“The fact we are the most dangerous developed nation in the world in which to give birth is simply appalling,” Stewart said. “I think every American should feel outraged by those outcomes especially with the wealth and access to resources we have.”

