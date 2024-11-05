Dismissed precinct chief explains why 11 Richmond voters were given wrong ballots: 'I'm crushed'

RICHMOND, Va. — A precinct chief let go just a few hours into Election Day said some voters were given the wrong ballot by an 'untrained' poll worker.

The registrar's office said the first 11 people voting at the Calhoun Center near Gilpin Court Tuesday morning were given federal-only ballots, meaning they were not able to cast their vote for mayor, city council, or school board.

Federal-only ballots are typically used for military personnel serving overseas, but it's common for precincts to have some even though they may not be used.

“When I got my ballot the back of it was blank. I asked [the precinct chief] where was the school board race and she said that was the correct ballot,” one voter who wanted to remain anonymous told CBS 6.

The first 11 voters had already cast their ballot, and by law, no changes can be made once a ballot is cast.

The precinct chief, Barbara Burgo, was let go around 11:15 a.m. and a new chief was sworn in.

Burgo said those voters got their ballots from an 'untrained ballot person.'

"She has only taken an online, new officer training," Burgo said. "I’m not certain how she made that mistake. She’s an adult. I specifically showed her."

Burgo told CBS 6 she has worked 17 elections and apologized for the error.

“I'm sorry, on my part," Burgo said. "Absolutely I am."

Burgo said the worker accidentally grabbed the box containing the federal-only ballots.

“There’s no one in that community that requires a federal ballot," Burgo said. "It should’ve never gotten into my precinct. They should’ve held that back. The registrar’s office should’ve done that.”

She also said there were other issues at the precinct Tuesday morning, like doors automatically locking, as well as some issues with poll books.

"I’m crushed, absolutely crushed, that you would call a personality, what some would call a character defect, or something about my character, to let me go, not that I did anything wrong in my precinct," Burgo said. "Your officer did something wrong, that you sent over, untrained, while I’m dealing with other issues, with the registrar, because you didn’t put the information in the e-poll books on time.”

Keith Balmer, Richmond's General Registrar, said the chief was insistent to voters that it was the correct ballot.

“It’s just an unfortunate thing that it happened," Balmer said. "And I’m very unhappy, the electoral board is unhappy. The voters are unhappy. People are just unhappy because it’s just not fair that these voters got the wrong ballot.”

Multiple voters and candidates, including Richmond School Board District 3 candidate Kevin Starlings, described the precinct chief as argumentative and “rude.”

CBS 6’s Brendan King, who reported this story as it was happening this morning, also faced resistance from the precinct chief when attempting to get information. She wrongly asserted the media was not allowed to physically stand inside the polling location if they weren’t voting.

"What happened here today is unfortunate, but that election officer was absolutely trained to do her job, which unfortunately she did not," Balmer said.

Balmer said he did not know of any other issues in the city at the time CBS 6 spoke with him. Balmer maintained that poll workers are adequately trained.

