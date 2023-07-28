Pastor hopes prayer walk helps stop Petersburg violence

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The pastor of a Petersburg church said he and his congregation are stepping out from inside the walls of their church so they can walk with those in their neighborhood.

Pastor Herman Crockett Junior urged his congregation at Faith & Hope Temple to be aggressive now and no longer sit back and accept violence in the city.

Pastor Crockett believes now is the time to show those who live around the Temple, that the people who attend every week are serious about stopping gun violence.

He has organized a prayer walk designed specifically to try and let people in the neighborhood feel safe again.

“We are willing to do what we can to elevate or shall I say, to lessen what’s going on in the neighborhood," Pastor Crockett told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. "There are older people who are afraid to sit on their porches in this particular neighborhood. There are people, parents afraid to let their children play in the yard because of story bullets."

The Friday afternoon Prayer Walk begins at 5:30 outside the church along the 1800 block of East Washington Street in Petersburg.

The Prayer Walk will focus on the Lakemont Community.

Members of the Community are invited to walk with Pastor Crockett and the congregation.

