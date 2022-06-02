Police activity closes Powhite Parkway lanes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- All eastbound lanes are closed along the Powhite Parkway (Route 76), near Forest Hill Avenue, in South Richmond on Thursday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation cited a crash as the reason for the lane closures, however, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett someone jumped from a bridge onto the road.

WTVR Traffic is backed up on Forest Hill Avenue after an incident on Powhite Parkway in South Richmond.



No information about the incident has been released other than traffic being diverted to Chippenham Parkway.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

