Police activity closes Powhite Parkway lanes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- All eastbound lanes are closed along the Powhite Parkway (Route 76), near Forest Hill Avenue, in South Richmond on Thursday morning.
The Virginia Department of Transportation cited a crash as the reason for the lane closures, however, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett someone jumped from a bridge onto the road.
No information about the incident has been released other than traffic being diverted to Chippenham Parkway.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.