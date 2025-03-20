Sheriff's office: Owner of Virginia youth sports academy charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A Powhatan County man who owns a youth sports academy is charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child.

According to a news release from the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Edward Parker, 50, is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory role.

WTVR

The sheriff's office said Parker owns and operates the Fast Feet Sports Academy along Carter Gallier Boulevard. The sheriff's office is not able to confirm if the alleged victim attends Fast Feet Sports Academy.

Parker has been held without bond and will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation or Fast Feet Sports Academy to contact them at 804-598-5656.

