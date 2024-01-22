Powhatan pitmaster adds new butcher shop at expanded restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a few years of restaurant experience now under his belt, the owner of a Powhatan barbecue joint is growing his business with a new retail market and additional seating.

Jason Crowder has opened The Butcher Shop, a market and butchery next door to his barbecue spot Smok N Pigz at 2090 Anderson Highway. The shop sells cuts of pork, steak and chicken as well as house-made sausage, bacon and hamburger patties.

Crowder described The Butcher Shop as a neighborhood market with an emphasis on meat products, which he said he saw an opening for in Powhatan. The store also has a butcher, one of Crowder’s employees who splits time between the shop and restaurant.

