Powhatan County Sheriff searching for man after he escaped police custody

Powhatan County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 21, 2023
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man after he fled police when they tried taking him into custody Thursday morning.

At 9 a.m., near Route 711 and Route 288 in Powhatan County, police tried taking 29-year-old Michael Martinez Jr. in custody.

Martinez is wanted for several warrants, including armed burglary, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and distribution of cocaine.

Martinez managed to run from police into a nearby wooded area and has yet to be placed in custody.

If you have any information on Martinez's whereabouts, the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office asks you to call 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

