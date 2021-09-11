Powhatan man to run 85 miles for fallen firefighters on 9/11 anniversary

POWHATAN, Va. -- For the third year in a row, a Powhatan man planned to do the unthinkable to honor fallen firefighters and unite the community on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

On Friday, Russell Holland Jr., Dominion Energy IT Specialist, and long-distance runner, was gearing up to run 343 laps around the Powhatan High School track -- one lap for each of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives running into collapsing buildings.

"Those 343 represent a whole community that do whatever they have to, to help other people," said Holland.

Powhatan County Fire and Rescue Chief, Phil Warner, who also planned to participate in the portions of the run Saturday, said that loss of life was unbelievable when put into perspective.

"Powhatan County has 275 volunteers. We have 32 career staff. They lost more people than we have in our department in one day. In one hour. They lost more than that," said Chief Warner.

The 'Never Forget Run,' which Holland said started as a small idea three years ago, was now expected to bring thousands to the high school Saturday to watch, walk, and run alongside Holland.

"You look at it and go, 'Oh 343 laps around a high school track, no big deal.' Divide it by four and it becomes 85 miles -- he’s running them all," said Powhatan County Fire and Rescue Chief, Phil Warner.

Holland said the goal of the event was twofold -- support and honor first responders -- and facilitate conversation.

"We’re very different as Americans now than we were 20 years ago. We’re much more polarized," said Holland. "People are looking for an excuse or catalyst to have those conversations. Or maybe in today's politically charged environment-- permission -- to have those conversations."

Holland said he didn't know if he'd ever get to a place where he could understand what went through firefighter's minds when they ran into the buildings that day, but as the 'Never Foret Run' brought in more people each year, he hoped it could help the community remember not only the heroism of those first responders, but the unity of the nation that followed.

"Everything seems to be, your right or your wrong, your left or your right, and it doesn’t have to be that way, but that’s hard to explain to your kids," Holland said.

Holland planned to start the run at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning. The 19 hour event was set to last until 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Any and all were welcome to come out and stay as long or short as they liked.

A final lap with first responders was set to take place at 6:45 p.m.

Holland said all funds raised from the event would go back to Powhatan firefighters and first responders.

"Powhatan is predominantly reliant on volunteers to respond to fire and Ems calls," said Holland.

He said in previous years the event had raised between $8,000 and $10,000 each year, and he hoped to triple or quadruple that.

