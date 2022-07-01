Powhatan man arrested for taking indecent liberties with child

POWHATAN, Va. -- A Powhatan man was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child who he was in a custodial or supervisory relationship with.

Andrew Clinton Snead, 36, was arrested on Thursday after an ongoing investigation.

Snead was arraigned in the Powhatan County General District Court and is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office at (804) 598-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.