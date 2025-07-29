Teen lifeguard honored after saving child from drowning at Virginia YMCA

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A teenage lifeguard is being called a hero after rescuing a child who appeared to be drowning at the Elizabeth Randolph Lewis YMCA in Powhatan.

Emma Stigall was recognized during the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors meeting for her bravery, responsibility, and dedication to the community.

Stigall initially thought the child was playing in the pool but quickly realized they were in distress. Thanks to her quick thinking, a child is still alive.

The teen was able to rescue the child within seconds but knows how quickly a life can be lost.

"So just really make sure that you are keeping a very close eye on your children making sure you know where they are, because drowning can happen so fast. If it hadn't been caught that quickly, you know anything could have happened. So just really making sure you know where your child is, making sure that they are within arm's reach of you," Stigall said.

Stigall says she was simply in the right place at the right time—just doing her job.

