Va. trooper to driver responsible for Powhatan hit-and-run crash: 'It'll look better if you give us a call'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- An elderly man is still in the hospital, and one of his dogs is still missing after a hit-and-run crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) in Powhatan County.

The Sunday morning crash, all caught on surveillance camera, involved an SUV and a Ford Ranger.

The victim was driving westbound on Route 60 when he was struck from behind by a silver SUV. The truck went airborne, hit a power pole, overturned, and landed in the nearby woods. Police say the SUV never stopped and continued driving.

“You have transfer paint and damage to the other vehicle - we take the totality of that evidence and put it in a package and hopefully get a prosecution out of it," a state trooper said.

State troopers say the victim had two dogs with him at the time of the crash. Both ran off, but one dog has since been returned.

However, the other dog, a Shih-Tzu named Precious, is still missing.

WTVR

Investigators are asking body shops in the area to call if an SUV similar to the one below comes in to get major front-end repair.

Virginia State Police

And police say if you are the driver of that SUV:

“Call and tell us what happened. It's a serious case but call and tell us because if we have to come find you, it'll look a lot better if you just give us a call."

You can call Area 6 Virginia State Police at 804-379-8645.

Troopers also say if you spot the dog that's missing to call the Powhatan Sheriff's Office also.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.