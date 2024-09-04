Video shows Virginia hit-and-run crash that injured driver, threw dog from vehicle

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are looking for an SUV driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured someone driving a pickup truck.

A camera captured the crash reported on Sunday, September 1, at about 7:20 a.m., on Anderson Highway (Route 60) in Powhatan County.

"A 2003 Ford Ranger was getting ready to make a right turn into a driveway on Route 60 westbound, near Academy Road, when it was struck in the rear by a silver SUV. After being struck, the Ranger hit the guidewire to a power pole, and overturned, striking several trees," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email."The driver of the Ranger suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital. A dog from the vehicle remains missing. The silver SUV left the scene and continued westbound on Route 60."

Police said the SUV should have front-end damage on the passenger side.

Virginia State Police

Anyone with information was asked to call the Virginia State Police Area 6 office at 804-379-8645 and ask for Trooper W.M. Boelt.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.