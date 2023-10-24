Powhatan County is getting its first Starbucks

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Starbucks continues to expand in the western areas of the Richmond region, this time with its first location in Powhatan County. The chain has a new coffee shop in the works at 2113 Anderson Highway. The 2,500-square-foot standalone building is new construction that features a drive-thru and covered outdoor seating area. The property is next to an O’Reilly Auto Parts and near Powhatan High School. The Starbucks will open across the street from the Food Lion-anchored South Creek Shopping Center.

