Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Powhatan County is getting its first Starbucks

Starbucks Powhatan County.png
Richmond BizSense
The Starbucks under construction at 2113 Anderson Highway in Powhatan County.
Starbucks Powhatan County.png
Posted at 7:58 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 07:58:42-04

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Starbucks continues to expand in the western areas of the Richmond region, this time with its first location in Powhatan County. The chain has a new coffee shop in the works at 2113 Anderson Highway. The 2,500-square-foot standalone building is new construction that features a drive-thru and covered outdoor seating area. The property is next to an O’Reilly Auto Parts and near Powhatan High School. The Starbucks will open across the street from the Food Lion-anchored South Creek Shopping Center.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone