Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Video shows Virginia family's close call with falling tree: 'So many things went right'

'I dive over the wall into the rosebushes and then Chad follows behind me'
Video shows Virginia family's close call with uprooted tree: 'So many things went right'
Powhatan Tree Scare
Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 15:58:25-04

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- A Powhatan family is counting their blessings after two people narrowly missed being hit by a large tree that crashed down onto the home's patio Friday night.

Chris said that while there had been some heavy rain and strong winds earlier in the day, "it was calm as can be" when the tree fell.

Powhatan Tree Scare
Chris

"It was definitely a bluebird day just sitting here out by a fire," Chad recalled. "Just two guys hanging out waiting for the kids to come outside and roast some marshmallows."

That was when they heard a crackling sound that was echoing off the home's garage.

"It sounded like a bear was coming through the woods, Chris said. "It was so loud."

Powhatan Tree Scare
Chad

But it was the white landscaping tarp on the tree's root ball coming out of the ground "when everything clicked to get out of the way," Chris recalled.

The pair managed to jump out of harm's way as the tree fell.

"We were just sitting right here and I looked back and the we kind of looked at each other," Chris said. "I dive over the wall into the rosebushes and then Chad follows behind me."

Powhatan Tree Scare

The home's surveillance video captured the massive tree crashing right where the pair had been sitting.

The "big old tree" caused extensive damage to the home's outdoor fireplace.

"Some many things went right and things could have gone so wrong," Chris said.

Powhatan Tree Scare

The pair said there had been no warning signs that the tree was in bad shape or had the potential to come down.

"It's definitely a come to Jesus moment," Chris acknowledged. "My dad said, 'Your mom's looking out after you.' So I truly think my mom was looking out after me."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

We want to hear your voice too! If you know someone we should profile, email newstips@wtvr.com.

Find unique, award-winning stories that celebrate voices in our community on CBS 6 News.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone