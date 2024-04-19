Powhatan County to celebrate Earth Day early on Friday

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va., — Powhatan County and a coalition of groups are encouraging families to join them in celebrating their love of Mother Nature for Earth Day.

According to the EPA, for decades there were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect our environment.

In spring 1970, Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to force this issue onto the national agenda.

This year, Earth Day is officially Monday, April 22. Yet, Powhatan Earth Day Celebration organizer Betty McCracken is inviting the public to an early observance.

The county’s Anti-Litter Council and Powhatan Earth Day Coalition is hosting their 14th annual event on Friday from 4pm to 6pm at the Powhatan Courthouse Lawn.

“I've always been an environmentally conscious person,” McCracken recalled. “I've always enjoyed being out and trying to help protect the environment.”

This will be a family-friendly event complete with educational info, plants, kids’ activities, and much more, according to the event’s page.

“Grab a hot dog, listen to some music and visit with your neighbors! We’re hosting a free paper shredding event during the Celebration - load that paper and check us out!” the event page stated.

There will also be vendors, a juggler, and opportunities for children to learn more about how to take care of nature.

“I think it's educational, and it's needed out there in the world. Children, especially if you can teach the children - that's a lesson in itself. Some kids will just pursue it all their lives,” McCracken said.

