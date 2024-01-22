Watch Now
Three horses dead after fire breaks out in Powhatan County barn

Screenshot 2024-01-22 151410.png
Powhatan County Fire Rescue
Screenshot 2024-01-22 151410.png
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 15:18:03-05

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Three horses are dead after a fire broke out in a Powhatan County barn Sunday evening.

Powhatan County Fire first received a call about the fire at 7:30 p.m and later arrived at the barn in six minutes. Five horses who were trapped inside were rescued by a witness before the fire department arrived.

While attempting to put the fire out, firefighters came across a trapped horse in a stall door, who was later rescued after a rope was used to lead the horse to safety.

Three horses were unable to be rescued and died in the fire.

The rescued horse sustained burns and received vet care at the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

