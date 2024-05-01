Power restored to thousands on Northern Neck after vehicle crashes into pole

WARSAW, Va. -- Power has now been restored for thousands of customers on the Northern Neck after a vehicle crashed into a power transmission pole Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative.

Officials with the electricity provider said power was "being restored in phases to not overwhelm the grid" as of just after 4 p.m. Then in an email just before 4:45 p.m., officials said power had been restored to all Northern Neck Electric Cooperative members.

Officials said there widespread outages came after a vehicle crashed into a Dominion Energy transmission pole.

Dominion Energy Power outages as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.

All power was also restored to Dominion Energy customers, according to the power company's online outage tracker as of 4:45 p.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, more than 15,000 customers were without power. That included 6,877 customers in Westmoreland, 3,245 in Essex, 2,511 in Richmond (County), 2105 in Northumberland, 434 in King William and 394 in King and Queen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

