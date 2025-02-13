Thousands remain without power two days after winter weather hits Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 20,000 Richmond-area Dominion Energy customers remained without power Thursday morning, nearly 48 hours after a winter storm started to bring snow and ice to Central Virginia. The latest Dominion Energy outage numbers showed more than 5,000 outages in Henrico County, more than 4,000 outages in Chesterfield County, more than 4,000 outages in the city of Richmond, and more than 4,000 outages in Powhatan County.

At one point during the storm, more than 100,000 customers lost power.

Henrico police indicated power outages were impacting traffic lights at several intersections, including:

Forest Ave. at Discovery Dr.

Horsepen Rd. at Monument Ave.

Horsepen Rd. at Glenside Dr.

River Rd. at Ridge Rd.

"We anticipate more than normal congestion at the intersections... [drivers should treat] non-functioning traffic signal/intersection as a four-way stop," a Henrico police spokesperson said.

While Henrico schools were on a two-hour delay Thursday, Tuckahoe Elementary School remained without power and those families would receive separate instructions.

