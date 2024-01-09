Power outage updates across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- As thunderstorms prepare to move through Central Virginia Tuesday afternoon and evening, nearly 20,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday evening, over 500 power outages have been reported in Richmond as a result of the day's severe storms and wind gusts.
The following counties and cities in Central Virginia reported the following number of outages:
- Richmond: 593
- Chesterfield County: 1,702
- Henrico County: 1,379
- Hanover County: 46
- Goochland County: 427
- Powhatan County: 2,366
- New Kent County: 12,078
- Charles City: 4,092
- Petersburg: 2
- Amelia County: 219
- Dinwiddie County: 421
- Prince Edward County: 40
You can find updated Dominion Energy numbers, here.
You can report a power outage by calling Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357 or you can report an outage, here.
