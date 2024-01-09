Power outage updates across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- As thunderstorms prepare to move through Central Virginia Tuesday afternoon and evening, nearly 20,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday evening, over 500 power outages have been reported in Richmond as a result of the day's severe storms and wind gusts.

The following counties and cities in Central Virginia reported the following number of outages:

Richmond: 593

Chesterfield County: 1,702

Henrico County: 1,379

Hanover County: 46

Goochland County: 427

Powhatan County: 2,366

New Kent County: 12,078

Charles City: 4,092

Petersburg: 2

Amelia County: 219

Dinwiddie County: 421

Prince Edward County: 40

You can find updated Dominion Energy numbers, here.

You can report a power outage by calling Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357 or you can report an outage, here.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!