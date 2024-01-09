Power outage updates across Central Virginia

Watch Now
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 16:03:56-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- As thunderstorms prepare to move through Central Virginia Tuesday afternoon and evening, nearly 20,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday evening, over 500 power outages have been reported in Richmond as a result of the day's severe storms and wind gusts.

The following counties and cities in Central Virginia reported the following number of outages:

  • Richmond: 593
  • Chesterfield County: 1,702
  • Henrico County: 1,379
  • Hanover County: 46
  • Goochland County: 427
  • Powhatan County: 2,366
  • New Kent County: 12,078
  • Charles City: 4,092
  • Petersburg: 2
  • Amelia County: 219
  • Dinwiddie County: 421
  • Prince Edward County: 40

You can find updated Dominion Energy numbers, here.

You can report a power outage by calling Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357 or you can report an outage, here.

