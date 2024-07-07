2,200 customers without power in Richmond and Lancaster counties

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- More than 2,200 customers in Richmond and Lancaster counties are without power late Saturday, according to officials with the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative.

Officials said an equipment failure in the Robley substation was to blame.

Crews are at the site and "will be actively working towards restoration," a spokesperson said.

However, officials warned that the outage "may be prolonged."

There was no word late Saturday when power may be restored.

