Video of abduction outside Virginia Target store was 'misunderstanding,' police say

Police: Video shows passenger get out, grab woman and put her in SUV's trunk
Video shows possible abduction at Virginia Target
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 10:47:25-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said all involved in what appeared to be an abduction outside a Virginia Target store have been located and called the incident a "misunderstanding" Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Target store at 201 Perimeter Drive in Midlothian for a report of a suspicious incident Friday night.

"Police viewed surveillance video which shows a female approaching a medium size, newer model, white Mazda," Lieutenant F. Kevin Lee with Chesterfield Police said. "A passenger exits the vehicle, grabs the female, and places her in the trunk of the vehicle."

That SUV, which was stopped outside the front of the store, then drives off, video shows.

Police told WTVR CBS 6 around 9:40 a.m. that everyone involved was located and called the incident a "misunderstanding."

Police are expected to provide an update later in the day.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

