Euroclassics Porsche to become Porsche Richmond, build new $16M dealership in Midlo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s lone Porsche dealership is set to drop its longtime name as part of an eight-figure project that will replace its longtime showroom and service center along Midlothian’s Motor Mile.

Euroclassics Porsche will be rebranding to Porsche Richmond as it kicks off a full rebuild of its home at 11900 Midlothian Turnpike in May.

The project will result in a new 38,000-square-foot facility, nearly three times larger than its current two-building home.

Mark Cooke, Euroclassics’ dealer principal and president, said the overhaul will make the Richmond location the first in Virginia built with the latest dealership design iterations from Porsche.

