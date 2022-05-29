Watch
Virginia councilwoman responds to criticism after meeting: 'I apologize for not saying it sooner'

Posted at 7:31 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 19:31:12-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Portsmouth City Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke is responding to criticism of the language she used during a heated council meeting earlier this week.

Tuesday night, council members voted 4-3 to remove Angel Jones from her role as city manager.

Lucas-Burke was one of the council members outraged over Jones' firing, suggesting Jones had something on certain members trying to oust her.

"She got a lot on this council, and that's why they want to get rid of her. And I hope that y'all [are] seeing what's happening, and I hope you make your decision when November comes," Lucas-Burke said after the vote Tuesday night. "I'm pissed that the [expletive].... yeah, I'ma say it. I'm mad as a [expletive], I am. Because I know what's been going on."

Saturday, the councilwoman said she's "been told I owe an apology for the language" she used during the meeting, but is apologizing "for not saying it sooner."

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover was one of the four council members who voted in support of Jones. He told News 3 that the council is divided.

"Let me be clear - Angel Jones did not deserve this treatment. It is totally out of order for four members of council to unilaterally make a decision about the future of our city manager without conferring with the other three members," Glover told News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

On the contrary, Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes explained his vote to remove Jones from her position, saying he didn't do enough to tackle crime in the city.

