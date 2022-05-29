Virginia councilwoman responds to criticism after meeting: 'I apologize for not saying it sooner'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Portsmouth City Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke is responding to criticism of the language she used during a heated council meeting earlier this week.

Tuesday night, council members voted 4-3 to remove Angel Jones from her role as city manager.

Lucas-Burke was one of the council members outraged over Jones' firing, suggesting Jones had something on certain members trying to oust her.

"She got a lot on this council, and that's why they want to get rid of her. And I hope that y'all [are] seeing what's happening, and I hope you make your decision when November comes," Lucas-Burke said after the vote Tuesday night. "I'm pissed that the [expletive].... yeah, I'ma say it. I'm mad as a [expletive], I am. Because I know what's been going on."

Saturday, the councilwoman said she's "been told I owe an apology for the language" she used during the meeting, but is apologizing "for not saying it sooner."

I’ve been told I owe an apology for the language I used this week. I agree.



I apologize for not saying it sooner. https://t.co/x6GjuDA5t3 — llburke (@llburke2) May 28, 2022

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover was one of the four council members who voted in support of Jones. He told News 3 that the council is divided.

"Let me be clear - Angel Jones did not deserve this treatment. It is totally out of order for four members of council to unilaterally make a decision about the future of our city manager without conferring with the other three members," Glover told News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

On the contrary, Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes explained his vote to remove Jones from her position, saying he didn't do enough to tackle crime in the city.