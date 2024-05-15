Watch Now
‘Amusement portraiture’-coffee shop combo coming to Chesterfield Towne Center

BizSense
Posted at 6:27 AM, May 15, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A new coffee shop coming to Chesterfield Towne Center is hoping customers will want to buy commemorative photos along with cups of joe.

Mugshot Coffee, which will be part cafe and part portrait studio, is planning to open at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike in the former Jimmy John’s space at the mall.

In addition to the usual coffee shop fare, Mugshot is looking to set itself apart and lure business with a portrait-taking station in which customers can dress up in jailhouse props like orange jumpsuits and pose for photos. Mugshot would then sell them items like coffee mugs and pillow cases with the printed images.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

